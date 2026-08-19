Porsche 911 GT3 100 Jahre Nürburgring Celebrates 100 Years Of The Green Hell

Porsche and the Nürburgring have been closely linked for decades, so with the legendary German circuit preparing to celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2027, a special 911 was almost inevitable.

Enter the Porsche 911 GT3 100 Jahre Nürburgring, a commemorative version of the current GT3 packed with references to the Green Hell and Porsche’s considerable history at the circuit.

Porsche 911 GT3 Gets Green Hell Treatment

The special GT3 will be available in either White or GT Silver Metallic, but neither colour is left untouched.

Green detailing features prominently across the car as a nod to the Green Hell nickname famously given to the Nürburgring by three-time Formula 1 World Champion Sir Jackie Stewart.

A green graphic stretches across the nose, while matching details appear at the rear. The exterior mirrors are finished in green too, as is the towing eye, complete with white directional arrows highlighting its position.

Historic Nürburgring logos appear on the front wings, while buyers can choose their own race number from 0 to 999. These are applied in a handwritten-style typeface to give the car a more traditional motorsport feel.

Bespoke B-pillar badging completes the anniversary treatment, while the wheels are finished in California Gold.

Matching Manthey Racing Kit Available

Owners looking to make their 100 Jahre Nürburgring even more serious will also be able to specify a specially coordinated version of the Manthey Racing performance package.

The aerodynamic upgrades receive their own anniversary touches, including green rear-wing endplates carrying an outline of the Nürburgring circuit.

The rear aerodynamic wheel covers also combine green detailing with the selected body colour.

The Manthey package is far more than a cosmetic exercise. It uses extensive aerodynamic and chassis changes to extract even more performance from the GT3, including adjustable suspension and additional downforce.

Green Details Continue Inside

Porsche hasn’t stopped with the exterior.

Opening the doors reveals illuminated sill plates carrying a Welcome to the Green Hell message, while the puddle lights project an outline of the Nürburgring onto the ground.

The seats feature green centre sections, with the circuit layout embroidered into the driver’s headrest. Green accents also make their way onto the steering wheel’s drive-mode selector.

Customers will still have a choice between PDK and manual transmissions. Those opting for the manual receive the distinctive walnut gear lever previously seen in the 911 Carrera T.

For a special edition celebrating one of the world’s greatest driver’s circuits, the manual certainly feels like the appropriate choice.

Porsche And The Nürburgring Go Back Decades

The connection between Porsche and the Nürburgring stretches far beyond modern GT3 development.

A Porsche first competed at the circuit on 31 May 1953 when a 550 Spyder entered the Eifelrennen. Since then, the manufacturer has accumulated victories, records and countless development kilometres around the Nordschleife.

Few manufacturers use the circuit as extensively as Porsche. Everything from road-going 911s and the off-road-focused Dakar to full-blown GT3 R racing machinery has been developed and refined there.

The relationship becomes particularly obvious with the modern GT3. The Nürburgring remains one of the best environments in which to exploit what the car was designed to do, and GT3s are consequently a common sight during both tourist sessions and dedicated track days.

The current manual 911 GT3 has even become the fastest manual production car around the Nürburgring, completing the Nordschleife in 6:56.294 with Jörg Bergmeister behind the wheel. You can read more about that record-breaking manual Porsche 911 GT3 here.

Porsche’s Nürburgring Records Are Legendary

Perhaps the most famous Porsche Nürburgring record belonged to Stefan Bellof.

Driving a Porsche 956 during qualifying for the 1983 Nürburgring 1000 km, Bellof completed the circuit in an extraordinary 6:11.13, a benchmark that remained untouched for 35 years.

It eventually took another Porsche to beat it.

In 2018, Timo Bernhard drove the unrestricted Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo around the circuit in 5:19.546, demolishing the previous benchmark and demonstrating what the company’s Le Mans prototype could achieve once freed from conventional racing regulations.

The 911 GT3 has continued that tradition at road-car level. The previous 992-generation GT3 recorded a 6:59.927 lap of the full 20.8 km circuit, while Porsche’s latest GT3 and Manthey-equipped variants have pushed the limits considerably further.