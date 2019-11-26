Limited Edition Pogea Racing Alfa Romeo 4C Zeus Is a Winner

The Alfa Romeo fans will know that the light little 4C has been around for nearly 7 years now but they never offered a more potent even more hardcore ‘Quadrifoglio’ variant. The folks at Pogea Racing have the answer for you but it does not come cheap.

Only 10 of these will be made (4 have already been sold) with the upgrade package priced at €50,100 (approx. R820k) excluding taxes AND the donor car. You can pick up a used Alfa 4C in South Africa for as low as R649,000 so all in, you are looking at about R1.5 million (excluding taxes) for the Pogea Racing 4C Zeus.

It may not pack 477 angry horses (356 kW) like the 4C Nemesis creation but we think this offering will hit the sweet spot that so many 4C customers will desire.

The upgrade package starts with the motor of course which has been tweaked to produce 354 hp (264 kW) and 465 Nm of torque. This is enough to rocket the little car to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds (down from 4.5 seconds) and on to a top speed of 189 mph (304 km/h).

Upgrades did not stop with performance as the Italian sports car received a healthy dose of cosmetic modifications. As you can see it sports a new aero kit comprised of a new front splitter, side skirts, and spoiler, apron and diffuser at the back. A stylish set of forged alloys were also fitted wrapped in sticky Michelin Pilot Sport 4S rubber and fitted with a front-axle hydraulic lift to clear speed bumps and other road oddities.

The display car seen here is painted in a unique matte Petrol Volturi Pearl paint, and the interior was spruced up with new seats and fine leather upholstery.