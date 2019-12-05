BMW i8 Roadster LimeLight Edition Shows Highlighter Spec

BMW Italia has partnered up with Alcantara S.p.A to bring you the in your face BMW i8 Roadster LimeLight Edition.

Sadly it is a one-off model and it was built to show off not only it’s bright colour but also the stunning custom interior.

The seats, dashboard, door panels and steering wheel are all upholstered in black Alcantara and combined with accents in the glowing exterior colour.

The yellow contrast stitching on the seats looks superb as well as the yellow inner section with patterns immortalized by laser.

Of course, the BMW i8 Roadster LimeLight Edition comes with a carbon fibre trim as well, paired with blue ambient lighting and i8 LimeLight Edition inscriptions.

As a reminder, the i8 Roadster has a plug-in hybrid powertrain that makes use of a 1.5-litre turbocharged three-cylinder working together with an 11.6 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and an electric motor. This package delivers 275 kW (374 PS; 369 hp) and is able to sprint to 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds.