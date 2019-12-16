First Look At The Beautiful McLaren Elva Speedster

McLaren revealed their first-ever Speedster last month called the Elva and now the folks at Top Gear have put together a nice video giving us our first decent look of the windscreen-less beauty.

To refresh your memory, the Elva packs a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that has been dialled up to a stonking 805 hp (600 kW; 815 PS) and 800 Nm of torque. This allows it to sprint to 100 km/h in “less than three seconds” and will beat the Senna to 200 km/h in 6.7 seconds.

As you will see in the video below, the Elva uses a system known as AAMS to act as a deflector above 30 mph creating a “bubble of calm”.

It is the lightest road car that McLaren has ever made and with a starting price of £1,425,000 (R27,5 million*) and a 399-unit production limit, the latest McLaren Ultimate Series model’s cost of entry and rarity is as jaw-dropping as its design and performance.

Deliveries of the Elva will begin near the end of 2020 and we are told at least two will be coming to South Africa.

*Price excludes options, import duties and taxes so expect that number to be significantly bigger for South African customers.