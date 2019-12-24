New Ford Focus RS Could Pack Over 400 HP with Electric Rear Axle

Rendering via X-Tomi Design

The fourth generation of the Ford Focus is proving extremely popular around the world with one selling every 135 seconds in Europe alone but the hottest variant available so far is the ST.

Usually, we see the range-topping RS model arrive a fair bit of time after the other variants but according to CAR Magazine, we could see it as soon as a “2021 model” which means we may see it sometime next year.

Obviously this needs to be taken with a pinch of salt for now as we do not know who the source is for the publication but it is certainly plausible.

The hot hatch is expected to make use of the familiar 2.3-litre Ecoboost but with some new mild-hybrid assistance to boost output and improve efficiency. Power is expected to be boosted to more than 400 hp to chase the new Mercedes-AMG A 45 S and its 416 hp.

A major difference with this generation is that this powertrain will send power exclusively to the front wheels. Do not fret if you love all four wheels to be driven though as the engineers are reportedly working on something rather special for the Focus RS.

CAR Magazine reports that it will feature the eTwinster system developed by GKN Automotive meaning the rear axle will be electrically driven. The report does continue to mention that the Drift Mode featured in the third-generation will remain to keep the tail-happy customers happy.