Upcoming VW Golf GTI Rendered Again After New Spy Shots

Spy photographers grabbed some shots of the new Volkswagen Golf GTI testing last month and although some of the important GTI-esque details are still hidden under the camouflage, the folks over at Motor1 decided to give their best shot at unveiling it digitally with this render.

They envisioned that car with a “more aggressive front bumper where two C-shaped diffusers channel air towards the massive lower grille. Above that, a thin red strip connects the LED headlights and the GTI logo is put asymmetrically on the passenger side of the front fascia.”

When we do finally see the new GTI, we are expecting the 2.0-litre turbocharged engine to deliver different output depending on the variant. 255 hp (190 kW) will be reserved for the normal variant while we may get as much as 295 hp (219 kW) reserved for the GTI TCR which will replace the GTI Performance.