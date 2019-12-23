News

Upcoming VW Golf GTI Rendered Again After New Spy Shots

By Zero2Turbo

Spy photographers grabbed some shots of the new Volkswagen Golf GTI testing last month and although some of the important GTI-esque details are still hidden under the camouflage, the folks over at Motor1 decided to give their best shot at unveiling it digitally with this render.

Related Posts

Volkswagen Plotting Electric Performance GTX Range

ABT Tweak Volkswagen Touareg To 493 HP (368 kW)

They envisioned that car with a “more aggressive front bumper where two C-shaped diffusers channel air towards the massive lower grille. Above that, a thin red strip connects the LED headlights and the GTI logo is put asymmetrically on the passenger side of the front fascia.”

When we do finally see the new GTI, we are expecting the 2.0-litre turbocharged engine to deliver different output depending on the variant. 255 hp (190 kW) will be reserved for the normal variant while we may get as much as 295 hp (219 kW) reserved for the GTI TCR which will replace the GTI Performance.

You might also like
News

Volkswagen Plotting Electric Performance GTX Range

News

ABT Tweak Volkswagen Touareg To 493 HP (368 kW)

News

Volkswagen Golf 8 GTI Rendered

News

New Golf GTI, GTI TCR and R Coming Next Year

News

First Volkswagen Golf 8 Variant In SA Will Apparently Be The GTI

News

Onboard Footage Of VW’s ID.R Big Gate Mountain Climb Is Nerve-Wracking

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us