BMW X3 M Competition Pumped to 592 HP (441 kW) By AC Schnitzer

Having had a short spin in the BMW X3 M Competition around Kyalami recently one thing it is not lacking is get up and go but the folks over at AC Schnitzer have other ideas for the M SUV.

The X3 M Competition leaves the factory with 510 hp (380 kW) as standard, but now the twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre straight-six engine produces 592 hp (441 kW) and 700 Nm of torque. That equates to gains of 89 hp (66 kW) and 100 Nm. Unfortunately, AC Schnitzer did not inform us as to what these gains do to the performance figures but you can bet they will improve.

The tuner did not just focus on pumping up the engine output as they added a custom spring kit that lowers the car by up to 25mm over the standard suspension to ensure “maximum control and road holding” while a range of 20- and 22-inch Light Alloy Wheels reduce unsprung weight.

There is also an aero package which consists of a front splitter, rear spoiler and skirts. Inside, AC Schnitzer kept it simple by adding subtle aluminium accessories including the pedal set with matching footrest, keyholder, paddle shifters and Black Line cover for the iDrive controller.