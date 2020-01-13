Koenigsegg ‘Mission 500’ Concept Reportedly Headed for Geneva

Koenigsegg revealed the Jesko last year and immediately shared their intentions for hitting the 300 mph mark with a so-called Jesko 300 variant.

Fast forward to 2020 and a new report indicates that the Swedes are planning to bring a ‘Mission 500’ concept which is likely the aforementioned Jesko 300.

Details are extremely scarce at the moment but we can only assume for now that it will be based on the Jesko and will be aiming to be the first manufacturer to surpass 300 mph and hit 500 km/h (310.6 mph).

Sources of TheSupercarBlog said Koenigsegg will be bringing at least three cars to the Geneva Motor Show which could mean two unseen or unheard of variants.