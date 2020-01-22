Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series To Pack 710 HP (530 kW)

The folks over at Double Apex were the first to share the power output of the then-unreleased Mercedes-AMG A 45 S and now they have learned from the very same sources how much grunt the long-awaited Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series will have.

Many test mules have been spied over the last few months so it is no secret anymore and since we know it will sport serious GT3-inspired aero we want to know what will be under that long hood.

According to the publication, you will find a twin-turbo V8 which is not all that surprising but this particular engine is not related to any other of the ones used in current AMG models. While the block and heads are shared, rumour has it that Mercedes has moved away from its “hot-vee” set-up that places the turbochargers within the V of the block. This all makes sense considering Tobias Moers mentioned that the Black Series would feature an ‘all-new’ engine.

This V8 will deliver a whopping 710 hp (530 kW) and 800 Nm all sent to the rear wheels via a dual-clutch transmission. We are expecting a 0 to 100 km/h sprint in under three seconds and a top speed over 320 km/h.

If this power output is indeed accurate, Mercedes-AMG is showing clear intentions that they are targeting the likes of the Ferrari 488 Pista and Porsche 911 GT2 RS.

We are hoping to see the return of the Black Series badge at the Geneva Motor Show in March.