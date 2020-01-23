Mercedes-Benz Tops South African Luxury Car Brand Sales in 2019

BMW M is busy celebrating their best year ever after passing Mercedes-AMG in worldwide sales for the very first time but locally it is the family from Stuttgart that grabs the top spot.

Mercedes-Benz South Africa wrapped up 2019 as the top-selling premium car brand in the country thanks to a host of new models. These include the A-Class Sedan, B-Class, CLA, CLS, GLE, GLC and GLC Coupe. Mercedes-AMG performance models included the C63s, CLS53, E53 (Coupe, Cabriolet and Sedan), and the GT 4-Door.

“The next years will also be characterised more than ever by the transformation of our industry, but we intend to maintain our market leadership and set the course for longterm competitiveness with investments in new technologies and customer centricity,” said Johannes Fritz, Co-CEO of Mercedes-Benz South Africa and Executive Director for Mercedes-Benz Cars.

Mercedes-Benz backed up its sales performance with a string of awards, including the coveted SA Car of The Year award for the new A-Class Hatch. The brand is also comfortably ahead of its competitors in the Customer Service Index (CSI) in the local luxury segment, conducted by Lightstone Consumer.

Fritz said he was optimistic about the brand’s prospects in South Africa for 2020. “This year, the market will see again an attractive product offering from us, including the new Mercedes-Benz GLA, GLB, GLE Coupe, GLS, GLS Maybach, G400d, the E-Class family and the fully electric EQC. Performance models from Mercedes-AMG will again feature strongly in 2020 with the introduction of the A35 range, the A45s, GLC 43 (SUV and Coupe), GLE 53 and GLE 63 (both in SUV and Coupe), as well as a very highly anticipated Merecdes-AMG Black Series model. These products will redefine luxury and performance motoring and chart new avenues for sustainable mobility in South Africa.”