NewsSouth Africa

Porsche Macan GTS Pricing for South Africa

By Zero2Turbo

The Porsche Macan GTS fits nicely between the S and the Turbo and Porsche South Africa has announced it will arrive around March this year.

The base price will sit at R1,349,000* which will get you a twin-turbo 2.9-litre V6 producing 375 hp (280 kW; 380 PS) and 520 Nm of torque.

Power is sent to all four corners via Porsche’s twin-clutch PDK transmission. In the standard offering, the GTS will run to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds, with that time dropping to 4.7 seconds when it’s equipped with the optional Sport Chrono pack (R20,570).

Related Posts

Tesla Model 3 vs Porsche 911 Carrera S Is Drag Race Is Very…

Porsche 718 GTS 4.0 Sees Six Cylinders Return

The new Macan GTS sits 15mm lower than the Macan S and gets adaptive dampers as standard with the optional air suspension able to drop the ride height by a further 10mm.

Inside you will find splashes of Alcantara and brushed aluminium with contrasting red seat belts and stitching.

On the exterior, you will see 20-inch RS Spyder wheels, painted black to match the black trim strips, diffuser and exhausts which have been tweaked to produce a distinctive sound for the Macan GTS.

*R1,399,000 if you want the five year Driveplan.

You might also like
News

Tesla Model 3 vs Porsche 911 Carrera S Is Drag Race Is Very Close

News

Porsche 718 GTS 4.0 Sees Six Cylinders Return

News

South Africa was the Largest Market for Porsche Middle East and Africa Region in 2019

News

Porsche Taycan RSR Looks Ready To Race

News

2020 Shelby GT500 Is As Fast As Porsche 911 GT3 RS On Track

News

Porsche Cayman GTS 4.0 Reportedly Coming

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us