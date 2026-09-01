Porsche 911 GT3 Bergsport Revealed As 100-Car Alpine Special

Porsche has added another collector-focused 911 to the mix, and this one takes its inspiration directly from the roads, colours and motorsport history of the Alps.

Called the Porsche 911 GT3 Bergsport, the special edition comes from Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur and will be limited to just 100 examples. It will only be offered to customers in Austria, France, Italy and Switzerland.

Underneath the Alpine-inspired detailing is the latest 911 GT3 with Touring Package, complete with the Lightweight Package and, importantly, a six-speed manual gearbox.

Just 100 Porsche 911 GT3 Bergsport Models Will Be Built

Rather than creating an entirely different GT3 derivative, Porsche has used the current GT3 Touring as the foundation for the Bergsport.

Production is capped at 100 cars, making it significantly rarer than the regular GT3 Touring. Its availability is equally restricted, with Porsche reserving the entire allocation for four Alpine markets: Austria, France, Italy and Switzerland.

Every car receives the Lightweight Package and a six-speed manual transmission. That combination feels particularly appropriate considering the Bergsport has been created around the idea of driving twisting mountain passes rather than chasing outright lap times.

The current GT3 Touring’s naturally aspirated 4.0-litre flat-six produces 375 kW (503 hp) and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft) of torque, with the manual version arguably the more fitting choice for this particular edition. We recently spent time behind the wheel of the latest GT3 Touring, albeit with the PDK gearbox, and came away seriously impressed.

Lightweight Package Gets Some Bergsport Changes

Porsche has made a few notable changes to the usual Lightweight Package specification.

Magnesium wheels are normally part of the package, but Porsche decided they weren’t the best fit for the Bergsport’s intended environment. In their place are specially developed forged aluminium wheels, chosen for their additional durability on demanding Alpine roads.

Unlike some weight-focused GT3 configurations, the Bergsport also retains its rear seats. That makes it slightly more practical for owners wanting to take more than one passenger along for a mountain run.

An extended-range fuel tank has also been included, which makes sense for a car designed around covering long stretches of spectacular mountain road without constantly looking for a fuel station.

Valleygreenmetallic Paint Takes Inspiration From The Alps

Most of the visual changes are subtle, but the specification has been carefully tied to its Alpine theme.

The most obvious addition is Valleygreenmetallic, a new Paint to Sample Plus colour developed specifically for the GT3 Bergsport. The deep green and earthy tones are intended to mirror the surrounding Alpine landscape, while gold metallic particles become more noticeable in direct sunlight.

The forged aluminium wheels combine White Gold and Ceramica finishes, while the brake calipers receive a new orange colour inspired by alpenglow, the warm light sometimes visible across mountain peaks around sunrise and sunset.

Porsche has also incorporated a chequered flag graphic into the luggage compartment as a reference to the company’s historic 908 Bergspyder hill climb racer.

Porsche’s Austrian History Runs Deep

The Alpine theme isn’t simply a marketing exercise. Porsche has genuine historical ties to the region.

During the 1940s, the company’s operations relocated to Gmünd in Austria, where some of its earliest sports cars took shape. The surrounding mountain roads also became natural testing grounds, helping influence the characteristics that would eventually become synonymous with Porsche sports cars.

That connection between Porsche, Austria and challenging mountain roads provides much of the thinking behind the Bergsport.

It’s also why the company has chosen the Arosa ClassicCar hill climb in Switzerland for the car’s public debut.

Jörg Bergmeister Will Give It A Proper Alpine Debut

Porsche Brand Ambassador Jörg Bergmeister will put the GT3 Bergsport through its paces at the Arosa ClassicCar event in early September.

The hill climb stretches for 7.3 km (4.5 miles), climbing 422 metres while packing in no fewer than 76 corners. It’s exactly the sort of environment where a lightweight, naturally aspirated, manual GT3 should feel at home.

With only 100 examples heading to four European markets, seeing a GT3 Bergsport outside the Alps is likely to be a rare occurrence.

For South African Porsche enthusiasts, there’s unfortunately no local allocation to chase. Considering how quickly limited-run GT models become sought-after collector cars, however, don’t be surprised if a few eventually find their way beyond their intended markets.