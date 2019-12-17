News

Porsche Reveal 375 HP (280 kW) Macan GTS

By Zero2Turbo

Porsche have given a facelift to the Macan that sits between the S and the Turbo; the GTS.

Under the bonnet sits a slightly less potent version of the twin-turbo 2.9-litre V6 which produces 375 hp (280 kW; 380 PS) and 520 Nm of torque.

Power is sent to all four corners via Porsche’s twin-clutch PDK transmission. In the standard offering, the GTS will run to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds, with that time dropping to 4.7 seconds when it’s equipped with the optional Sport Chrono pack. Both versions boast a 260 km/h top speed.

The new Macan GTS sits 15mm lower than the Macan S and gets adaptive dampers as standard with the optional air suspension able to drop the ride height by a further 10mm.

Inside you will find splashes of Alcantara and brushed aluminium with contrasting red seat belts and stitching.

On the exterior, you will see 20-inch RS Spyder wheels, painted black to match the black trim strips, diffuser and exhausts which have been tweaked to produce a distinctive sound for the Macan GTS.

