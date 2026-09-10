Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Weissach Spied Almost Completely Undisguised

Porsche appears to be getting very close to revealing its next move for the combustion-powered Cayenne, and the latest prototype spotted at the Nürburgring is particularly interesting.

Following several sightings of lightly disguised Cayenne development cars, photographers have now caught what appears to be the range-topping Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT with the Weissach Package being pushed around the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

Unlike earlier prototypes, there is very little left for Porsche to hide.

Cayenne Turbo GT Drops Almost All Its Camouflage

The front of the prototype is essentially exposed, giving us a much clearer look at the changes Porsche has been working on.

A redesigned front bumper is visible along with revised air intakes, while the headlights remain covered by a thin layer of protective film. There is also some minor masking at the rear, particularly around the lower sections of the bumper and its outer vents.

Apart from those small areas, the Cayenne Turbo GT prototype is running remarkably close to undisguised.

That usually suggests development is reaching its final stages, particularly when a manufacturer is comfortable sending a high-performance prototype around the Nordschleife with almost nothing covering its design.

Facelift Or A New Cayenne Generation?

This is where things become less straightforward.

Rumours point to Porsche revealing the updated Cayenne relatively soon, although an early 2027 debut remains possible. What isn’t clear is exactly how extensive the changes will be.

The current third-generation Cayenne has already received a substantial update, which arrived for the 2024 model year with revised styling, new technology, chassis changes and an updated engine range.

Porsche previously described that overhaul as one of the most extensive product updates in its history, so another significant redesign only a few years later would be unusual.

There is also the question of whether Porsche could be preparing something more substantial than another conventional facelift.

Porsche Has Done This Before

There is some precedent for Porsche keeping the true scale of a new model hidden during development.

A similar situation unfolded with the latest Panamera. Early prototypes appeared to suggest Porsche was working on another major update, but the finished product ultimately arrived as a new generation.

Whether the Cayenne will follow the same strategy remains to be seen.

For now, there isn’t enough evidence to confidently call this a completely new generation. However, the extent of the visible changes and the almost total absence of camouflage make this prototype considerably more interesting than a routine development mule.

The V8 Cayenne Isn’t Finished Yet

One thing we do know is that Porsche’s combustion-powered Cayenne still has a future alongside the new electric model.

The Porsche Cayenne Electric has already opened a completely new chapter for the SUV, including a Cayenne Turbo Electric producing as much as 1,140 hp (850 kW) on overboost.

Rather than immediately replacing the combustion model, Porsche is expected to continue developing its petrol and plug-in hybrid Cayenne range alongside the EV.

That leaves plenty of room for another evolution of the Turbo GT, particularly for markets and buyers who aren’t ready to give up the V8.

The current Cayenne Turbo GT already produces 650 hp (485 kW), reaches 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds and has a top speed of 305 km/h. Any successor or heavily updated version will therefore have an exceptionally high starting point.

With Porsche now testing an almost undisguised example at the Nürburgring, we shouldn’t have too long to wait before finding out exactly what has been hiding underneath.