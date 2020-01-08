Someone Built A Dodge SRT Demon Convertible And Its For Sale

Converting an 840 hp (626 kW) Coupe into a Convertible may not be the wisest thing to do but someone crazy enough to do it, has and it is now available to purchase.

Dodge SRT Demon number 2,762 (of 3,300) has been converted to a convertible by Droptop Customs of High Springs, Florida and now Cape Coral Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram dealership is offering it for sale.

While it is listed for sale through the dealership, it is actually on consignment as the dealership would not be allowed to purchase an aftermarket build such as this.

Droptop Customs’ sales manager Larry Moran told Motor Authority the company didn’t simply chop the top off the Demon to make it a convertible. Doing a conversion is about knowing where and how to add reinforcements. For this Demon project, that required adding a lot of metal to recover some of the structural rigidity lost with the roof and offset the effects of all that horsepower and torque.

The frame rails inboard of the rockers were reinforced on both sides with 1×2-inch pieces of metal, and diagonally mounted metal braces were added underneath to control twist. Structural supports were added to the front edge of the trunk, both the front and rear shock towers were reinforced, and the shop boxed the connection of the front rails to the engine cradle. To prevent the long, heavy doors from moving, the shop added gussets to the bottom rear corner of each door.

When Droptop Customs cut off the top, Moran said the shop left 4-plus-inches of metal in place behind the windshield header to provide a strong perimeter. The three-layer soft-top has a heated glass rear window. It’s controlled with manual latches on both sides of the windshield and is power operated by a hydraulic motor. It takes about 20 seconds to raise or lower the top, and while it can be done at slow speeds it’s recommended the car be stationary.

How much did this whole thing cost? Well the car is listed for sale for $145,995 and the Demon originally retailed for $84,995 so it was not a cheap exercise it seems.

This is truly a one-of-a-kind creation and would be an epic addition to someone’s garage who maybe already has an original Demon.