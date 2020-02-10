Bugatti Chiron R Headed For Geneva Spotted In South Africa For Testing

Last week we received a bunch of images showing a collection of Bugatti Chiron’s at OR Tambo International Airport and one of them confused the car community as to which Chiron variant it was exactly.

According to TheSupercarBlog, the covered-up model in question (seen above) is apparently the Chiron R and will be debuting at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show next month. The manufacturer has already given us a teaser of the car and it seems it is right here in South Africa for some form of testing (likely high-speed hot weather).

The Chiron R is expected to be positioned between the Chiron Sport and the Super Sport 300+ and as the shot indicates, it will likely come with a fixed rear spoiler. This suggests that the car could be tuned for handling as opposed to outright speed.

As always we cannot wait to see all the new reveals at the Geneva Motor Show next month. If you see these beasts in South Africa, remember where to send your snaps.