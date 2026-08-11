Gordon Murray Teases Mysterious New McLaren F1 GTR-Inspired Supercar

Gordon Murray is preparing to pull the covers off another highly exclusive supercar, and the first teaser suggests his famous McLaren F1 era is once again providing some of the inspiration.

The mysterious machine comes from Gordon Murray Special Vehicles (GMSV) and will make its public debut at The Quail during Monterey Car Week on Friday, 14 August. While technical details remain under wraps, the darkened preview image reveals enough to suggest this will be another very serious piece of machinery.

New Gordon Murray Supercar Set For Monterey Debut

The latest creation will join a growing family of limited-production models developed by Gordon Murray Special Vehicles, the division responsible for projects including the S1 LM and Le Mans GTR.

GMSV has so far described its latest project simply as something very special, leaving its name, production numbers and mechanical specification for the official reveal.

It will share the spotlight at The Quail with the Le Mans GTR and several examples of the Gordon Murray Automotive T.50.

That company puts the newcomer among some serious machinery. The T.50 uses a naturally aspirated Cosworth V12 producing 664 hp (495 kW), while Gordon Murray’s more specialised creations have pushed the formula into increasingly exclusive territory.

McLaren F1 GTR Influence Is Hard To Miss

Although the teaser deliberately hides much of the bodywork, several details immediately stand out.

The car appears to have a low roofline, substantial rear haunches, a long and relatively flat rear section and a prominent roof-mounted air intake. Collectively, those proportions bring to mind Murray’s legendary McLaren F1 GTR racers.

There also appears to be a connection with the GMSV S1 LM, itself heavily influenced by Murray’s work on the F1 and the 1995 Le Mans-winning F1 GTR.

The sides of the new car seem to incorporate sculpted air channels or NACA-style ducts similar to those found on the S1 LM. Their inclusion would suggest airflow management has played a major role in shaping the body rather than relying purely on large external aerodynamic components.

Could This Be A More Road-Focused S1 LM?

Perhaps the most interesting part of the teaser is what appears to be missing.

Unlike the S1 LM, the new model does not seem to carry an enormous fixed rear wing or particularly extreme front aerodynamic hardware. The cleaner body could point towards a machine intended to blend the visual drama of Murray’s endurance-racing-inspired specials with greater road usability.

That remains speculation until the covers come off, but the teaser certainly suggests something less visually aggressive than the S1 LM while retaining many of its defining proportions.

Whether the newcomer uses the T.50 platform, a variation of the S1 LM architecture or something substantially different should become clear at Monterey.

Gordon Murray Specials Are Already Worth Serious Money

Demand for Gordon Murray’s most exclusive modern creations has already reached extraordinary levels.

An S1 LM recently changed hands at auction for $20.6 million (approximately R333.31 million), reportedly establishing a new auction record for a newly manufactured car.

With just five S1 LM examples planned, that result demonstrates how quickly collectors have embraced the rarest Gordon Murray Automotive projects.

The new GMSV creation could therefore become another extremely desirable collector car, particularly if production is restricted to similarly tiny numbers.

For now, the teaser is doing exactly what it was designed to do. There is enough McLaren F1 GTR DNA visible to get enthusiasts talking, but not enough information to know precisely what Gordon Murray has created.

All will be revealed at The Quail on Friday.