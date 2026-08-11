Marc Philipp Gemballa Marsien GT Revealed With 819 HP (611 kW)

Marc Philipp Gemballa is taking the Marsien in a very different direction. After creating an extreme Porsche 911-based machine designed to attack desert terrain, the company has now revealed the Marsien GT, a lower, sharper and significantly more road-focused interpretation of the same idea.

Limited to just 30 examples, the new model continues to draw inspiration from the legendary Porsche 959 while packing more than 800 hp and a price tag comfortably into seven figures before the donor car is even included.

Marsien GT Trades the Desert for Tarmac

The original Marsien was designed around the idea of combining supercar performance with genuine off-road ability. Its name comes from the French word for Martian, a reference to the Mars-like landscapes encountered during development in the UAE.

For the Marsien GT, the formula has been flipped. The ride height has been dropped, the chassis has been made considerably more focused and the entire package has been developed primarily for use on asphalt.

Underneath it all remains a Porsche 911 Turbo S, but relatively little of the standard car is visible once the transformation is complete.

The body is replaced with extensively redesigned carbon fibre panels, giving the GT its distinctive 959-inspired proportions while separating it visually from the donor 911.

RUF-Tuned Flat-Six Packs 819 HP

Power comes from a heavily upgraded twin-turbocharged flat-six prepared by RUF.

In standard Marsien GT specification, it produces 819 hp (611 kW) and 930 Nm (686 lb-ft) of torque.

That already puts it well beyond a factory 911 Turbo S, but customers wanting even more will be able to specify an optional engine package taking output beyond 900 hp (671 kW).

Considering the performance available from the standard Porsche, the Marsien GT should have little trouble delivering hypercar levels of straight-line pace.

New Suspension Targets Road Performance

The chassis has received equally significant attention.

A new double-wishbone suspension arrangement is paired with electronically controlled KW dampers capable of continuously adapting to changes in the road surface.

It is a very different setup from the raised, off-road-biased suspension fitted to the original Marsien and reinforces the GT’s focus on high-speed road driving.

The goal is not simply outright performance either. Marc Philipp Gemballa says the car has been developed to combine serious pace with enough usability to be driven regularly rather than disappearing permanently into a private collection.

Bespoke Interior With Carrera GT Inspiration

Changes continue inside, although the underlying Porsche architecture remains more recognisable here.

One of the standout details is the gear selector, which takes inspiration from the famous manual gearlever found in the Porsche Carrera GT.

Customers will have considerable freedom when configuring the cabin, with several interior packages available. Depending on specification, the Marsien GT can feature combinations of leather, Alcantara and exposed carbon fibre.

Given the tiny production run, extensive personalisation is likely to ensure that very few of the finished cars look alike.

Just 30 Marsien GTs Will Be Built

Production will be restricted to only 30 examples worldwide.

Pricing starts at €770,000 (approximately R14.40 million) before taxes, duties and the cost of the donor Porsche 911 Turbo S.

The decision to build 30 cars carries some family significance. The number was selected to commemorate what would have been company founder Marc Philipp Gemballa’s father Uwe Gemballa’s 70th year.

Combined with the 40 examples of the original all-terrain Marsien, total production across the two versions will reach 70 cars.

Marc Philipp Gemballa Is Separate From Gemballa

Despite the familiar surname, Marc Philipp Gemballa’s company should not be confused with the Gemballa tuning business associated with some of the wildest modified Porsches of previous decades.

Marc Philipp is the son of legendary tuner Uwe Gemballa, but his company operates independently from the original Gemballa firm.

His approach with the Marsien has also been notably different, focusing on producing an extensively re-engineered low-volume car rather than simply creating another modified Porsche.

The Marsien GT is set to make its public debut during Monterey Car Week at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in California.

For those who preferred the concept behind the Marsien but had little intention of launching a million-rand Porsche across sand dunes, the GT arguably makes a lot more sense.