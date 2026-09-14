Barely Driven Gordon Murray T.50 Could Fetch Nearly Double Its Original Price

A virtually unused Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 is heading to auction later this month, and its next owner may need close to R100 million to secure it.

Chassis 047 has covered just 62 miles (100 km) since leaving the Gordon Murray Automotive factory in 2024. It has never been registered and, aside from factory testing, has effectively never been driven.

Barely Used T.50 Could Fetch R100 Million

RM Sotheby’s will offer the car as part of its Sealed September sale, with bidding closing on 30 September 2026.

The official estimate is $5.68 million (R92 million) to $6.22 million (R101 million) which represents a massive increase over the T.50’s original $3.1 million (R51 million) price tag.

Only 100 road-going T.50s were produced, making any example difficult to come by. Chassis 047 takes things a step further thanks to its condition and specification.

The car is finished in Harrier paintwork with satin paint protection film, paired with a Luffield Tan leather and Charcoal Alcantara cabin. Satin carbon fibre features around the exterior, with gloss carbon fibre used for details including the rear-view cameras, window trim and airbox.

Since completion, it has been kept in professional storage in the UK.

T.50 Values Are Already Climbing

The collector market has wasted little time placing serious value on Gordon Murray’s analogue hypercar.

Another T.50, chassis 035, sold through RM Sotheby’s in Abu Dhabi for $5.63 million, while chassis 009 reportedly changed hands for $8.035 million (R130.61 million) earlier this year.

With just 100 road cars produced and very few appearing on the open market, chassis 047’s near-delivery mileage could make it particularly attractive to collectors.

A 12,100 RPM Cosworth V12

The T.50 was created as a modern interpretation of the philosophy behind Gordon Murray’s legendary McLaren F1.

At its heart is a naturally aspirated 4.0-litre Cosworth V12 producing 661 hp (493 kW), revving all the way to 12,100 rpm. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed Xtrac manual transmission.

Perhaps even more impressive is its weight. The T.50 tips the scales at just 997 kg, an extraordinary figure for a modern road-going hypercar.

There is no turbocharging, hybrid assistance or enormous battery pack. Instead, the focus is on low mass, immediate response and driver involvement.

McLaren F1 Inspiration Is Clear

Murray’s influence from the McLaren F1 can also be seen inside.

The T.50 uses a three-seat configuration with the driver positioned centrally and slightly ahead of the two passengers. Digital distractions are kept to a minimum, reinforcing the car’s focus on the person behind the wheel.

At the rear sits its most recognisable feature, the large aerodynamic fan. Working with the car’s underbody aerodynamics and diffuser, the system can reduce drag while increasing downforce without requiring an oversized fixed rear wing.

For anyone who missed the chance to order a T.50 when new, chassis 047 represents about as close as you can get to buying a factory-fresh example today.

The only problem is that privilege could now cost around R100 million.