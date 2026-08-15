New Gordon Murray S1 Is A Modern McLaren F1 With A 12,100 RPM V12

Gordon Murray Special Vehicles has pulled the covers off the new S1 during Monterey Car Week, revealing a road-focused supercar that takes clear inspiration from one of Murray’s most famous creations.

Closely related to the more extreme S1 LM, the S1 combines a central driving position, naturally aspirated V12 and six-speed manual gearbox with a cleaner design and greater focus on road usability.

A Cleaner Take On The S1 LM

While the S1 shares its foundations with the track-focused S1 LM, Gordon Murray Special Vehicles has given the road car its own carbon fibre body.

The basic proportions remain unmistakably Murray, but the exterior has been toned down considerably. Up front, large air intakes sit alongside modern headlights that have been neatly incorporated into the bodywork.

Further back are A-pillar-mounted mirrors and lightweight wheels inspired by those fitted to the 1992 Monaco show car.

Dihedral doors provide easier access to the cabin than those of the S1 LM, while a roof-mounted intake feeds the V12 behind the occupants. The rear continues the retro theme and is finished off by four centrally positioned exhaust outlets.

Active Aerodynamics Replace The Huge Rear Wing

Removing the S1 LM’s more aggressive aerodynamic package has completely changed the character of the car.

There’s no oversized fixed rear wing, prominent front splitter or extreme set of side skirts. Instead, GMSV has developed an active aerodynamic system that has been integrated into the body.

The system automatically adjusts to improve stability at speed and under braking without turning the S1 into a downforce-obsessed track machine.

The emphasis here is mechanical grip, predictable balance and confidence on real roads rather than chasing maximum aerodynamic performance.

Three-Seat Cabin Keeps The Driver In The Middle

Perhaps the most important connection to the legendary McLaren F1 is found inside.

The S1 retains the familiar three-seat configuration, placing the driver centrally with two passenger seats positioned slightly behind on either side.

A three-spoke steering wheel sits ahead of a large central analogue instrument, which is complemented by digital displays.

Despite the minimalist layout, this isn’t a stripped-out track car. Gordon Murray Special Vehicles has added premium leather, bespoke fabrics and individually tailored trim, along with improved sound insulation.

There’s also a lightweight audio system and updated infotainment displays, giving the S1 considerably more long-distance usability than the S1 LM.

Naturally Aspirated V12 Revs To 12,100 RPM

Sitting behind the cabin is a naturally aspirated 4.2-litre Cosworth V12 producing 681 hp (508 kW) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque.

More importantly, it revs all the way to 12,100 rpm.

The engine uses lightweight pistons, titanium valves and titanium connecting rods, together with dry-sump lubrication. In another nod to Murray’s obsessive approach to heat management, there’s even a 24-carat gold-plated heat shield.

Power is sent through a six-speed manual gearbox. The transmission uses straighter cable routing than before, with the goal of making every gear change feel particularly short and mechanical.

For anyone following Gordon Murray’s modern supercars, that combination should sound familiar. The company’s cars have consistently prioritised low weight, naturally aspirated engines and manual transmissions over headline-grabbing power figures.

Suspension Tweaked For Real-World Driving

The S1 isn’t simply an S1 LM with its wing removed.

Its suspension has been revised specifically for road use, with a focus on improving comfort without sacrificing steering response and feedback.

Ride height has been increased by 10 mm compared with the S1 LM, while the dampers have been recalibrated to provide greater compliance over imperfect surfaces.

The idea is to create something capable of covering serious distances comfortably while retaining the agility expected from a Gordon Murray creation.

Murray describes the S1 as an opportunity to show the underlying purity of the design once the S1 LM’s more extreme aerodynamic components are removed.

Rather than being a machine reserved for short blasts or circuit driving, the S1 has been conceived as the kind of supercar its owner could comfortably drive from Los Angeles to Monterey, while still enjoying the manual gearbox and V12 whenever the road allows.

Just 64 Gordon Murray S1s Will Be Built

Production will be limited to only 64 examples worldwide.

Each S1 will be individually commissioned by its owner, meaning there should be plenty of scope for unique colours, materials and specifications.

Pricing has not been announced, although given the exclusivity, engineering and bespoke nature of the project, expect the S1 to sit firmly in seven-figure supercar territory.

For Gordon Murray fans, the S1 arguably represents one of the clearest expressions yet of his long-standing formula: low weight, a naturally aspirated V12, three seats, a manual gearbox and as little interference between the driver and the car as possible.