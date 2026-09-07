Lamborghini Temerario Polizia Revealed for Italian State Police

Lamborghini has added another spectacular machine to its long-running relationship with the Italian State Police, with a new Temerario officially joining the force for specialised duties.

Presented at Lamborghini’s headquarters in Sant’Agata Bolognese in the presence of Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi and Lamborghini chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann, the Temerario will primarily be used for high-priority public-service missions.

Among its most important roles will be the urgent transportation of organs and medical supplies, continuing a partnership between Lamborghini and the Italian State Police that dates back more than two decades.

The relationship between Lamborghini and the Italian State Police began in 2004 when a Gallardo was handed over to the Polizia Stradale.

It did not take long for the supercar to demonstrate that it was more than just an impressive publicity vehicle. In September 2004, the Gallardo was used for its first organ transport mission.

The partnership continued with the Gallardo LP 560-4, followed by various Huracán models that were deployed along Italy’s major motorway routes. In 2023, the fleet expanded further with the addition of a Lamborghini Urus Performante.

With the arrival of the Temerario, six Lamborghini vehicles have now been part of the Italian State Police fleet over the course of more than 20 years.

More Than 200 Organ Transport Missions

While seeing a Lamborghini wearing a police livery is certainly unusual, the partnership has a serious purpose.

The Lamborghini vehicles operated by the Italian State Police have been involved in more than 200 emergency organ transport missions across Italy. They have also taken part in more than 1,500 road-safety education initiatives aimed at promoting safer driving.

That gives the spectacular police Lamborghinis a role that extends well beyond patrol work or public appearances.

The Lamborghini Temerario Has 907 hp

The latest addition brings a major technological step forward for the Italian State Police.

The Lamborghini Temerario combines a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine with three electric motors, producing a combined 907 hp (677 kW).

That makes the Temerario considerably more powerful than the Lamborghini models that first started the partnership more than 20 years ago.

For police use, the performance is particularly relevant when the vehicle is tasked with reaching its destination as quickly as possible during sensitive medical missions.

A Lamborghini Built for a Different Kind of Emergency

The Temerario Polizia may look like the ultimate Italian police car, but its most important job is not chasing down criminals.

Instead, the car will be used where rapid response can make a genuine difference, particularly when transporting organs or critical medical supplies.

The combination of its hybrid powertrain and supercar performance gives the Italian State Police an unusually capable vehicle for these specialist missions.

The Engines of the Police

The Temerario presentation also saw the launch of a new book titled I motori della Polizia, translated as The Engines of the Police.

Produced by the Institutional Communications Office of the Italian State Police and published by Giunti Editore and Giorgio Nada Editore, the book documents the evolution of vehicles used by the institution over the years.

Its coverage extends beyond cars to motorcycles and other specialised vehicles, using the history of the police fleet to tell part of the wider story of the Italian State Police and the country itself.

The Temerario Continues a 22-Year Tradition

The arrival of the Temerario marks another chapter in one of the automotive world’s more unusual manufacturer-police partnerships.

From the original Gallardo in 2004 to the latest 907 hp (677 kW) hybrid supercar, Lamborghini’s vehicles have now been involved in hundreds of life-saving organ transport missions while also helping the Italian State Police promote road safety.

For a car capable of delivering supercar performance, the Temerario Polizia has a surprisingly serious job to do.