Ford Mustang GT Nite Pony Pack Arrives In South Africa

Ford is giving South African Mustang buyers a slightly more sinister take on the familiar GT with the arrival of the limited-edition Mustang GT Nite Pony pack.

The recipe is fairly simple. Take the seventh-generation Mustang GT, keep its naturally aspirated V8 and familiar performance hardware intact, then replace much of the exterior brightwork with black detailing. The result is a Mustang that looks noticeably more aggressive without messing with what makes the GT appealing in the first place.

Mustang GT Goes To The Dark Side

The Nite Pony treatment is primarily a styling package, with Ford focusing its attention on giving the Mustang GT a darker and more distinctive appearance.

South African buyers can choose from Oxford White, Vapor Blue, Orange Fury, Race Red, Molten Magenta and Absolute Black. Unsurprisingly, the black exterior elements create the biggest contrast when paired with one of the brighter paint finishes.

The changes include black-painted 19×9-inch front and 19×9.5-inch rear aluminium wheels, along with black GT, 5.0 and Pony badging.

Ford has also added black mirror caps and a black grille, while a painted black roof is available regardless of the chosen body colour. At the rear, there is a large spoiler finished in Absolute Black, while the headlights receive darkened bezels.

Taken together, the upgrades give the Nite Pony a more menacing stance while drawing additional attention to the Mustang’s long bonnet, wide rear haunches and traditional fastback proportions.

Same Naturally Aspirated 5.0-Litre V8

There are no performance changes hiding beneath the darker exterior.

Power still comes from Ford’s naturally aspirated 5.0-litre Coyote V8, producing 328 kW at 7,000 rpm and 540 Nm of torque at 5,100 rpm.

Drive is sent exclusively to the rear wheels through Ford’s 10-speed SelectShift automatic transmission, complete with steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters. A limited-slip differential is also fitted as standard.

The GT’s selectable driving modes remain, giving drivers Normal, Sport, Track, Drag Strip, Slippery and Custom settings.

Depending on the mode selected, the Mustang adjusts parameters including throttle response, transmission behaviour, steering assistance and electronic stability control.

Mustang Remains Popular In South Africa

The Mustang has built up a sizeable following in South Africa, with more than 4,700 examples sold locally to date.

While the American muscle car had already developed a loyal following among local enthusiasts, its presence grew significantly when the sixth-generation Mustang officially arrived in South Africa during 2015/2016.

That model was particularly important because it was the first Mustang developed and produced in right-hand drive for global markets.

The seventh-generation Mustang GT and more focused Mustang Dark Horse followed in late 2024, keeping the naturally aspirated V8 alive at a time when many performance cars are moving towards smaller turbocharged engines and electrification.

The Nite Pony doesn’t attempt to reinvent that formula. Instead, it gives buyers who like the regular GT a factory-backed way of making it look a little more distinctive.

Ford Mustang GT Nite Pony South African Price

The Ford Mustang GT Nite Pony pack is priced at R1,375,000 including VAT

With no additional power on offer, the appeal comes down to exclusivity and appearance. For buyers already sold on the seventh-generation Mustang GT but wanting something that stands apart from the standard car, the Nite Pony certainly looks the part.