BMW iX3 M60 Revealed With More Power, M Upgrades And Huge Range

BMW has turned up the performance of its new electric SUV with the introduction of the iX3 M60 xDrive, a more powerful addition to the Neue Klasse family that combines serious straight-line pace with impressive driving range.

The new M Performance model sits above the iX3 50 xDrive and brings a substantial increase in power, sharper handling hardware and a selection of exclusive M styling upgrades. The same powertrain will also be offered in the upcoming BMW iX4 SUV coupé.

BMW iX3 M60 Packs 604 HP

Power comes from a dual-motor electric setup delivering 604 hp (450 kW) and 875 Nm (645 lb-ft) of torque to all four wheels.

That represents a healthy increase over the iX3 50 xDrive, which produces 462 hp (345 kW) and 645 Nm (476 lb-ft).

The extra muscle allows the iX3 M60 to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.9 seconds, making it a full second quicker than the 50 xDrive. Top speed also increases to 240 km/h (149 mph).

For some perspective, the electric M60 is half a second quicker to 100 km/h than the combustion-powered BMW X3 M50, despite the latter producing a respectable 437 hp (326 kW).

Almost 750 KM Of Electric Range

What makes the iX3 M60 particularly interesting is that the additional performance doesn’t come at the expense of a massive reduction in range.

BMW quotes a combined driving range of approximately 753 km (468 miles) from a full charge, compared with 800 km (497 miles) for the iX3 50 xDrive.

Both models use a 108.7 kWh battery, with the M60 retaining the same maximum DC charging capability of 400 kW.

That means buyers get considerably more performance while sacrificing relatively little in terms of everyday usability.

M Suspension And Handling Upgrades

BMW has done more than simply increase the electric motors’ output.

The iX3 M60 receives adaptive M suspension with electronically controlled dampers as standard, along with variable sport steering and an M Sport differential.

There are also dedicated M Sport and M Sport Plus driving modes, allowing drivers to access a more aggressive setup when the mood strikes.

These upgrades should give the M60 a noticeably sportier character than the regular iX3, although its real-world handling capabilities will only become clear once it has been driven.

Subtle But Distinctive M Styling

Visually, BMW has given the M60 several distinguishing touches without dramatically changing the standard SUV’s appearance.

Black exterior accents, redesigned mirror caps and distinctive yellow daytime running lights provide a more aggressive look. A set of 21-inch lightweight M alloy wheels completes the exterior changes.

Inside, the performance theme continues with a dedicated M Sport steering wheel and 10-way electrically adjustable sport seats.

The overall approach is familiar BMW M Performance territory, combining additional performance and sportier detailing without going quite as far as a full-fat M model.

BMW iX3 M60 Price And Availability

BMW has yet to confirm pricing for the iX3 M60 xDrive, although it is expected to carry a substantial premium over the iX3 50 xDrive, which starts at R1,690,000.

Order books are expected to open in early 2027.

South African availability have not yet been confirmed.