McLaren 750S To Be Axed In 2027 Amid Major Brand Overhaul

McLaren is preparing to bring production of the 750S to an end in 2027, making way for a new generation of models as the British supercar manufacturer undergoes a major transformation.

The decision will see one of McLaren’s most important model lines bow out, with the company already accepting final orders for the V8-powered supercar.

McLaren 750S Nears The End Of The Road

Introduced in 2023, the McLaren 750S replaced the hugely successful 720S, building on its predecessor’s impressive performance with reduced weight, more power and sharper driving dynamics.

At launch, the 750S was McLaren’s lightest series-production model, tipping the scales at just 1,277 kg in its lightest specified form.

Its 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8, developed with Ricardo, produces 740 bhp (552 kW), delivering an exceptional power-to-weight ratio of 579 bhp (432 kW) per tonne.

The 750S has effectively carried the torch for the 720S, which first appeared in 2017, meaning the underlying model family will have enjoyed a decade-long run when production concludes.

McLaren Planning Major Model Shake-Up

The 750S is not the only model facing retirement. McLaren is also expected to phase out the Artura and GTS as it prepares to introduce an entirely new product range.

That future line-up could look very different from what we know today, with a McLaren SUV among the vehicles reportedly being considered.

The changes follow McLaren’s ownership restructuring involving Abu Dhabi investment interests, with the company looking to expand its appeal while retaining its reputation for high-performance machinery.

McLaren commercial boss Henrik Wilhelmsmeyer has praised the 750S as a model that embodies the company’s supercar philosophy, suggesting it will be remembered as one of the brand’s defining creations.

Limited-Edition McLaren 788HS Marks The Final Chapter

The decision to retire the 750S is hardly unexpected. Earlier this year, McLaren introduced the exclusive 788HS, a limited-production model that serves as the final special derivative of the platform.

Just 200 examples of the 788HS will be produced by McLaren Special Operations (MSO), with extensive personalisation options available to buyers.

With the 750S entering its final production phase, the focus now shifts to what McLaren has planned next.

For enthusiasts who still want a traditional, mid-engined McLaren powered by a twin-turbocharged V8, the window to order a new 750S is rapidly closing.