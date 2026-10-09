Manthey Reveals Extreme Porsche 911 GT3 Cup MR 30 and Cayman GT4 RS MR 30

Porsche’s decision to strengthen its relationship with Manthey is welcome news for anyone who appreciates a properly focused track machine. The German motorsport specialist has spent decades extracting even more performance from Porsche’s finest creations, and its latest anniversary projects show exactly why that partnership matters.

To celebrate 30 years in business, Manthey has revealed two seriously aggressive racing machines: the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport MR 30 and Porsche 911 GT3 Cup MR 30.

Production will be restricted to just 15 examples of each, making them some of the rarest Manthey-developed Porsches yet.

These aren’t simply existing race cars with commemorative graphics. Both feature extensive aerodynamic, mechanical and chassis upgrades designed to push performance beyond the limitations normally imposed by racing regulations.

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport MR 30 Takes Things Further

The Cayman is arguably the more dramatic of the two, particularly because we haven’t seen many mid-engined Porsches taken to this level.

Its substantially wider carbon fibre wheel arches give it a far more imposing stance, while the revised front aerodynamic elements, aggressive rear diffuser and substantial rear wing have all been developed with additional downforce in mind.

Despite the extra aerodynamic hardware and wider bodywork, Manthey has managed to reduce the car’s weight slightly compared with the standard GT4 RS Clubsport. Lightweight wheels contribute to the savings, while the aggressive suspension geometry and noticeable negative camber make its intentions clear.

Cooling has also received considerable attention. Revised brake cooling ducts and a centrally positioned radiator improve the car’s ability to cope with prolonged circuit use.

Importantly, these aren’t purely theoretical improvements. Manthey has already put the cooling configuration through its paces at the Nürburgring 24 Hours, where it contributed to a top-20 finish.

The MR 30 represents the ultimate evolution of Manthey’s Cayman-based racing programme, which has been developed over more than a decade. With the current generation approaching the end of its production life, this limited edition is a fitting send-off.

Porsche 911 GT3 Cup MR 30 Gets a 4.2-Litre Engine

The 911 GT3 Cup MR 30 follows a similarly uncompromising approach, although the changes extend well beyond its appearance.

Most notably, Manthey has fitted a larger 4.2-litre flat-six engine producing 560 hp, bringing the car closer to the performance territory occupied by the Porsche 911 GT3 R.

The company’s previous Cup MR projects were designed to bridge the gap between the conventional 911 GT3 Cup and the more advanced GT3 R. This latest version continues that philosophy with additional power, improved aerodynamics and a comprehensively revised chassis.

Recycled carbon fibre is used for several exterior components, including the bonnet, wings, widened arches and rear spoiler.

Those muscular arches accommodate a significantly wider track, increased by 20 mm at the front and 50 mm at the rear.

Manthey has also introduced lighter wheels to reduce unsprung mass, while six-way adjustable coilover suspension and revised suspension kinematics give drivers greater scope to fine-tune the car for different circuits.

As with the Cayman, the 911 features a central radiator arrangement. Besides improving cooling efficiency and airflow, its positioning helps protect the cooling system from damage during minor contact on track.

The result is a 911 Cup-based racer that combines greater power with a wider footprint, lower weight and a chassis developed specifically for serious circuit work.

Special 30th Anniversary Livery

Both cars receive distinctive anniversary liveries inspired by Manthey’s traditional colours.

The graphics also preview elements of the company’s future design direction, while dedicated 30 Years Anniversary and 30 Years Manthey branding distinguish these models from regular competition machinery.

The visual treatment is certainly striking, but the engineering underneath is what makes these two Porsches particularly interesting.

Manthey describes them as the most technically advanced versions of two racing platforms that have played a major role in its history.

Just 15 Examples of Each Will Be Built

The two anniversary models are making their public debut at the DTM season finale at Hockenheim this weekend.

Interested buyers have until the end of October 2026 to submit their applications, with Manthey responsible for selecting the successful customers.

Deliveries of the Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport MR 30 are scheduled to begin in November 2026, while the 911 GT3 Cup MR 30 will follow in early 2027.