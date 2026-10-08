Porsche Mission S Concept To Preview New Supercar Above 911

Porsche Mission X Concept

Porsche is preparing to put its sports car heritage back at the centre of its future plans, with a new mid-engined supercar potentially joining the range above the iconic 911.

The ambitious project forms part of a new strategy called Sportwagenschmiede 35, roughly translating to Sports Car Foundry 2035, introduced under recently appointed CEO Michael Leiters.

The plan signals a renewed focus on high-performance sports cars, exclusive models and greater personalisation, with Ferrari firmly in Porsche’s sights.

Porsche Mission S Could Preview A New Supercar

During a presentation at Porsche’s Weissach headquarters, Leiters confirmed that the company is developing a dedicated super sports car platform intended to underpin a new mid-engined flagship.

The proposed model would sit above the 911, potentially giving Porsche a direct rival to Ferrari’s mid-engined offerings.

A concept called the Porsche Mission S will provide an early indication of what the production model could look like, with its design expected to influence future Porsche products.

The Mission S follows previous Porsche concepts such as the Mission E, which eventually evolved into the Taycan, as well as the Mission R and Mission X.

While those concepts focused on electric performance, the powertrain direction of the Mission S remains uncertain. Porsche’s recent reassessment of its electric vehicle strategy, combined with Leiters’ previous reservations about electric supercars during his time at McLaren, suggests an internal combustion or hybrid setup could still be considered.

Porsche is expected to reveal the Mission S concept in New York on 15 October 2026.

Porsche Wants To Take On Ferrari With Greater Exclusivity

Porsche sees considerable opportunity in offering its wealthiest customers more ways to create something unique.

Buyers of its 10,000 most expensive vehicles currently spend an average of approximately €270,000 per car. Porsche wants to increase that figure to €330,000 through expanded personalisation programmes, limited-production models and individually commissioned vehicles.

Ferrari provides an obvious benchmark, with the Italian manufacturer identified in Porsche’s presentation as achieving an average selling price of around €440,000.

Rather than simply charging more for existing models, Porsche intends to give customers access to increasingly exclusive specifications and bespoke projects.

Sonderwunsch Programme Takes Personalisation Further

One example of this approach is the recently revealed Porsche Flachbau RS, a heavily reworked 2018 911 GT2 RS created through the manufacturer’s Sonderwunsch programme.

The project involved extensive changes to the exterior and cabin, revised aerodynamics and a 31 kg reduction in weight. The finished car also underwent testing at the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

Porsche reportedly has another 15 individual commissions underway, with customers spending between €1.62 million and €13.47 million on these highly specialised creations.

The Flachbau RS also brought together Porsche’s design and motorsport departments alongside Manthey Racing.

Porsche now holds a 67% stake in Manthey and plans to expand its collaboration through special editions, performance accessories and exclusive track experiences.

Porsche Carrera GT Restorations Are Also Growing

Porsche is not limiting its personalisation ambitions to new vehicles.

Its Weissach facility is expanding its ability to restore and reimagine existing models, allowing owners to commission extensive interior and exterior modifications while retaining the character of their original cars.

The Carrera GT has already become a popular candidate for this programme.

According to Porsche, 11 examples have completed the factory recommissioning process, with another 37 currently undergoing similar work.

It gives collectors the opportunity to create a personalised version of one of Porsche’s most celebrated supercars, with the added reassurance of factory involvement.

A New Direction For Porsche’s Performance Future

Porsche’s latest strategy suggests the company wants to strengthen its position at the very top of the performance car market.

A new mid-engined supercar above the 911 would be a particularly significant addition, potentially reviving the spirit of the Carrera GT and 918 Spyder while introducing a fresh flagship for the brand.

Whether that car ultimately arrives with combustion, hybrid or fully electric power remains to be seen.

For now, the Mission S reveal on 15 October should offer the clearest indication yet of where Porsche intends to take its next generation of supercars.