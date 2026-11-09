BRABUS 800 Gives the Porsche 911 Turbo S 789 HP (588 kW)

BRABUS has turned its attention to the latest Porsche 911 Turbo S (992.2), lifting the hybrid’s combined output to 789 hp (588 kW) and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft). The BRABUS 800 package is available for both the Coupé and Cabriolet, with a carbon-fibre aero kit, new centre-lock wheels and a cabin that can be trimmed to order.

BRABUS Tunes the 911 Turbo S Hybrid

BRABUS first got its hands on the 911 Turbo S in 2022 with a package for the 992.1. For the 992.2, its PowerXtra P36-800 upgrade uses a plug-in control module to raise boost pressure and revise the fuel injection and ignition timing of the 3.6-litre twin-turbo flat-six.

The flat-six gains 87 hp (65 kW), taking it to 719 hp (536 kW) at 6,800 rpm. Engine torque rises to 860 Nm (634 lb-ft) from 2,800 to 6,000 rpm. The electric motor built into the eight-speed PDK gearbox retains its 70 hp (52 kW) rating.

BRABUS 800 Coupé Hits 100 km/h in 2.4 Seconds

BRABUS quotes a 0 to 100 km/h (0 to 62 mph) time of 2.4 seconds for the Coupé and 2.5 seconds for the Cabriolet. Both are electronically limited to 322 km/h (200 mph).

A valve-controlled sports exhaust gives the flat-six a louder setting when you want it. The four-pipe system is also available separately for the standard 992.2 Turbo S.

Carbon-Fibre Body Kit Keeps Porsche’s Active Aero

The exposed carbon-fibre kit comes in gloss or matte. Up front, a new spoiler with raised outer edges is designed to reduce lift at speed, while Porsche’s retractable centre section and movable intake louvres still operate.

At the back, a taller carbon-fibre wing profile is designed to add downforce while retaining the factory height and angle adjustments. Carbon-fibre side skirts help guide air around the rear wheels, and a new diffuser frames the four exhaust outlets.

New Centre-Lock Wheels and Lowered Suspension

The BRABUS 800 debuts the Monoblock ZL Platinum Edition centre-lock wheels, measuring 21 inches up front and 22 inches at the rear. The show car wears Continental SportContact 7 tyres in 255/30 ZR 21 and 335/25 ZR 22 sizes, respectively.

Height-adjustable springs developed with KW work with the factory active dampers and can lower the car by up to 25 mm at both axles.

Handcrafted BRABUS Masterpiece Interior

The cabin shown here pairs black leather with grey piping and a matching steering wheel centre marker. Perforated diamond quilting runs across the seat centres and carries through to the leather floor mats and luggage compartment mat. Exposed carbon-fibre trim and illuminated door sills complete the cabin, with colours, materials and finishes available to order.

The car also has a digital product passport for authenticity and ownership verification. Owners can access it by tapping an NFC-enabled phone on the specification plate in the luggage compartment.