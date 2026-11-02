Michelin 24H Kyalami Attracts 36-Car Entry For January 2027 Debut

The inaugural Michelin 24H Kyalami is taking shape, with 36 cars already entered for the 8 to 10 January 2027 race weekend.

Seven manufacturers feature in the 14-car GT3 field, while South African teams will compete against established international endurance outfits across several classes. With entries still open, the grid could grow further before January.

Seven Manufacturers Set For GT3 Showdown

Aston Martin, Audi, BMW, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Mercedes-AMG and Porsche will all be represented in the fight for overall honours.

Fresh from winning the Michelin 24H SERIES European Series title, Saintéloc Junior Team will bring an Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II. Continental Racing by Simpson Motorsport and Vanderbijlpark-based MJR Motorsport will field the same model, giving local fans a South African Audi entry to support.

Mercedes-AMG’s challenge comes from GetSpeed Racing, which finished third in the European Series, and Viper 65 Racing Team. Previously known as Viper Niza Racing, the latter will compete under its new name.

Porsche has the largest GT3 contingent, with four 911 GT3 R (992) EVO entries shared between Car Collection Motorsport, Herberth Motorsport, Razoon – More Than Racing and Mühlner Motorsport.

Vereeniging’s Into Africa Racing will race a Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2, alongside a second Lamborghini entered by ARC Bratislava.

Century Motorsport adds a BMW M4 GT3 EVO, Comtoyou Racing brings an Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3, and Baron Motorsport completes the current line-up with a Ferrari 296 GT3.

Eight Porsche Cup Cars Entered In 992 Class

The 992 category has attracted eight Porsche 911 GT3 Cup cars, including three examples of the updated 992 II.

European Series class champions Mühlner Motorsport and runners-up Red Camel-Jordans.nl will both introduce the newer car at Kyalami. GP Racing Team will also run a 992 II.

Mühlner will field a second entry using the earlier 992 I specification. Seblajoux Racing accounts for another three cars, including one entered as SHR ABSSA by Seblajoux Racing, with Chazel Technologie Course completing the class.

Vortex Faces Lamborghini And Porsche In GTX

Four cars are currently entered in GTX, the category positioned between GT4 and GT3.

Reigning European Series class champion Vortex will bring two Vortex 2.0 racers. Their opposition comes from Leipert Motorsport’s Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 and a Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992 I) run by Speed Lover.

Team Africa Le Mans Leads Local GT4 Interest

South African fans will have another home team to follow in GT4, where Team Africa Le Mans has entered two Ginetta G55 GT4s.

The largely volunteer-run squad supports STOP! Poaching, with particular attention given to protecting pangolins.

Circuit Toys provides the competition with a pair of Toyota GR Supra GT4 EVOs, setting up a four-car contest between the British and Japanese machinery.

Six Cars Add Variety To TCE-TCX Field

The TCE-TCX category brings another six cars to the provisional grid.

SRS Team Sorg Rennsport will run two Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 CS (982) entries, while CWS Engineering has entered a pair of Ginetta G56 racers.

asBest Racing rounds out the class with one Cupra TCR DSG and another Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 CS (982).

A New Endurance Chapter For Kyalami

The January event will mark Creventic’s first race in Africa and is billed as South Africa’s first international 24-hour endurance race. The Michelin 24H Kyalami weekend runs from 8 to 10 January 2027.

It builds on a circuit with a long endurance racing history, including the return of the Kyalami 9 Hour to the international calendar.

The 4.52 km anti-clockwise layout sits roughly 1,500 metres above sea level. Its elevation changes, blind crests and fast sections will give teams plenty to manage through a full day and night of racing.

Tickets, Hospitality And Track Days

Tickets are already available, with Fan Village and Grandstand options alongside additional experiences such as Pit Walk and Grid Walk access.

VIP hospitality packages offer premium viewing, catering and extra benefits for spectators looking to make more of the weekend. Full options and availability can be found on the official Michelin 24H Kyalami ticket page.

Creventic will also host three CR Track Days ahead of the event, scheduled for 5, 6 and 7 January 2027.

Teams can still register for the race through the 24H SERIES website.