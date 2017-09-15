Daily automotive news from South Africa and around the world
News

Bugatti Will Start Developing Chiron Successor In 2019

By Zero2Turbo

We have only just seen a brief glimpse of what the Chiron is capable of and already there is talk about the successor.

While speaking to Road & Track in Frankfurt, Bugatti boss Wolfgang Durheimer said that major ideas surrounding the next Bugatti supercar will need to be answered in 2019. He also revealed that 300 out of the 500 Chiron units to be produced have been sold.

“We have now sold car number 300 out of 500 and we are doing 70 a year. We are not increasing the volume. So the question, ‘what is the next one?, needs to be answered in 2019. Next year is a pre-development year where we evaluate the different ideas,” Durheimer said.

You might also like
News

0-400-0km/h World Record Set In The Bugatti Chiron by Juan Pablo Montoya

South Africa

EXCLUSIVE: Bugatti Chiron Coming To South Africa This Year

News

The Next Bugatti Chiron Will Be Electrified

News

Bugatti Test Driver Does Not Think That 480 KM/H Is Possible In The Chiron

News

Does This Instagrammer Own 17 Bugatti’s?

News

Bugatti Chiron Already Shows Up For Sale Asking R53 Million

Comments