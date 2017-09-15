Bugatti Will Start Developing Chiron Successor In 2019

We have only just seen a brief glimpse of what the Chiron is capable of and already there is talk about the successor.

While speaking to Road & Track in Frankfurt, Bugatti boss Wolfgang Durheimer said that major ideas surrounding the next Bugatti supercar will need to be answered in 2019. He also revealed that 300 out of the 500 Chiron units to be produced have been sold.

“We have now sold car number 300 out of 500 and we are doing 70 a year. We are not increasing the volume. So the question, ‘what is the next one?‘, needs to be answered in 2019. Next year is a pre-development year where we evaluate the different ideas,” Durheimer said.