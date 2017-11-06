Daily automotive news from South Africa and around the world
Incredibly Realistic BMW M2 Competition Renderings

When I first saw these shots I thought some official images from BMW have been leaked ahead of it’s reveal but after searching around a bit found out they are actually just a fantastic Photoshop effort.

The renderings started with the LCI M2 model but then kitted it out with all the M Performance parts to give it a sportier look.

 

To make things even more confusing, the renderings use the two new colour options for the M2 Competition – Silver Hockenheim and Sunset Orange. The M2 Competition (CS) will also continue to be offered in Alpine White, Black Sapphire, Mineral Grey and Long Beach Blue Metallic but inside, the M2 CS will enhance the look of the interior of the Dakota black leather upholstery with contrast stitching in Polar Blue or Kyalami Orange and the option of normal or perforated leather.

