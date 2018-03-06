News

Mercedes-Benz SL Will Get A Replacement Despite Slow Sales

By Zero2Turbo

Company chief at Mercedes-Benz, Dieter Zetsche, has confirmed that the drop-top SL range will get a replacement ending speculation that it might get cut.

Sales of the iconic SL models have not been good and some company sources were going as far as claiming that a replacement was not in the lineup. However while talking to Autocar at the Geneva Motor Show, Dieter confirmed that Mercedes was working on a replacement for the SL, although he did not put a date on its launch.

Related Posts

Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Finally Revealed

Mansory Bring McLaren 720S, Ferrari 812 Superfast And More…

“We are working on a next generation of the SL,” Zetsche said. “The plan is to make a real wow car, a stunning car.”

He did add that the model always performed best when it was not as conservative as the current model is.

“Whenever we accomplished that in the past, the SL has had a very good performance in the marketplace and that’s where we want to go.”

You might also like
News

Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Finally Revealed

Tuning

Mansory Bring McLaren 720S, Ferrari 812 Superfast And More To Geneva

News

Mercedes-AMG C43 4Matic Facelift Gets Power Boost

Tuning

BRABUS 800 Is A 588 kW Mercedes-AMG E63 S 4MATIC+

Tuning

Lumma Design Preview 2019 G-Class CLR G770 Body Kit

News

Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé Teased With Revealing “Black and Lime Green Fire…

Comments

Follow Us @zero2turbo