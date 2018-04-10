NewsVideo

70 Years Of Land Rover Brings World Land Rover Day

By Zero2Turbo

To celebrate 70 years since the Land Rover debut back in 1948 at the Amsterdam Motor Show, the company has now confirmed the 30th of April 2018 will become World Land Rover Day.

A huge 250m wide Defender outline was drawn in the French Alps snow by Simon Beck to mark Land Rover’s 70th anniversary.

We are not sure what to expect on the 30th of April but if you want to watch what the manufacturer has up their sleeve and to take part in the celebrations, go to www.youtube.com/landrover at 21h00 SAST and use the hashtag #LandRover70Years

Take a look at all the Land Rover models from the past 70 years below the video clip.

70 YEARS OF LAND ROVER

TIMELINE

1948      Land Rover Series I launched at the Amsterdam Motor Show

1953    Long Wheelbase version of the Series I is introduced

1956    Oxford and Cambridge teams complete on London to Singapore expedition in Series I

1958    Land Rover Series II unveiled with more refined design

1970    Original two-door Range Rover (the Classic) goes on sale

1971    Land Rover Series III launched

1972    Range Rover crosses Darien Gap on 18,000-mile Trans-America expedition

1976    1,000,000th Land Rover built

1979    A Range Rover wins the inaugural Paris-Dakar rally (and again in 1981)

1981    Land Rover begins legendary partnership with Camel Trophy

1981    Four-door Range Rover released

1989    Land Rover Discovery, the third Land Rover model, goes on sale

1990    Original ‘Landie’ relaunched and renamed Defender

1994    Second generation Range Rover launched

1997    All-new Freelander is unveiled with innovative new technology: Hill Descent Control

Related Posts

Range Rover Sport SVR Could Be Getting An Even More Hardcore…

The Upcoming Velar SVR Will Be The Fastest Range Rover Yet

2001    Third-generation Range Rover with all-round independent air suspension revealed

2003    Inaugural G4 challenge sees 16 teams traverse USA, South Africa and Australia

2004    Range Stormer Concept previews performance Range Rover and three-door body

2004    Discovery 3/LR3, the third-generation Discovery, launched at New York Motor Show

2005    All-new Range Rover Sport unveiled

2006    Freelander 2/LR2 launched. The first Land Rover to be manufactured at Halewood

2007    LRX concept car previews design language of a new luxury compact SUV

2009    Fourth generation of the Land Rover Discovery introduced

2010    Range Rover Evoque, the world’s first luxury compact SUV, makes global debut

2012    Fourth-generation Range Rover introduced – the first all-aluminium SUV

2013   New generation of Range Rover Sport unveiled at New York Motor Show

2014    Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) division is officially launched

2014    Range Rover Sport SVR debuts, the fastest, most agile, most powerful Land Rover

2014    Discovery Vision Concept previews design vision for new family of Discovery vehicles

2014   Launch of Discovery Sport, a new premium compact SUV with 5+2 seating

2015    Trio of end-of-line Defender editions revealed with biggest sand drawing in UK

2015    Exclusive Range Rover SVAutobiography long wheelbase launched in New York

2015   Evoque Convertible becomes world’s first luxury compact SUV convertible

2015    One-of-a-kind Land Rover ‘Defender 2,000,000’ sells for £400,000 at charity auction

2016    Last Defender rolls off the production line

2016   All-new Discovery with world-first remote Intelligent Seat Fold technology launched

2017   Land Rover launches the fourth Range Rover, the Velar

2018    Limited Edition Range Rover SV Coupé debuts at Geneva Motor Show

Post Sponsored by Land Rover Sandton

Zero2Turbo
You might also like
News

Range Rover Sport SVR Could Be Getting An Even More Hardcore Version

News

The Upcoming Velar SVR Will Be The Fastest Range Rover Yet

South Africa

6 Units Of Range Rover SV Coupé Coming To South Africa

Video

Range Rover Sport SVR Just Beat A Ferrari 458 On The Tianmen Road In China

News

Limited-Run Range Rover SV Coupe Revealed

Tuning

Subtle Range Rover Velar Tuning By Lumma Design

Comments

Follow Us @zero2turbo