BMW M2 Competition Is Official

By Zero2Turbo

After a leak here and there there is not much we need to tell you about the new BMW M2 Competition but now that it is official, this is what you need to know.

  • New engine based on the power unit from the BMW M3 and M4
  • Double-charged six-cylinder in-line engine with M TwinPower Turbo tech
  • Delivers 405 horsepower (302 kW) and 550 Nm of torque
  • 0 to 100 km/h in 4.2s with M DCT (4.4s with six-speed manual)
  • Top speed electronically limited to 250 km/h (raised to 280 km/h with M Drivers Pack)
  • Adjusted cooling system from M4 with Competition Package used
  • Enlarged BMW kidney and a new front skirt allow for increased air flow
  • First M to be equipped with drive mode selector switches on the centre console
  • Optional M Sport seat
  • New dual exhaust system with two electrically-controlled flaps.
  • New, optional M Sport brakes with brake calipers painted grey.
  • Exclusive new metallic Hockenheim Silver paint.
The BMW M2 Competition replaces its predecessor, the BMW M2 Coupé. The BMW M2 Competition will be available in South Africa from September 2018. Pricing will be available at a later stage.

