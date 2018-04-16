More Details (and Pics) Of BMW M2 Competition
BMW’s next big reveal is expected to be the M2 Competition and although the manufacturer has not released anything themselves, we have some confirmed information and specs thanks to a leak from Evo magazine.
Along with this new info, we get a better look than what we have previously seen and it does look more furious than the regular M2. The information that has leaked includes the following;
- It uses the BMW M4’s S55 engine
- 3.0-litre twin-turbo inline-six pushing 404 hp (301 kw) and 550 Nm of torque
- Paired with either six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch auto
- 0 to 60 mph will take 4.2 seconds
- It will get the same carbon fibre strut tower brace as the BMW M4
- Massive 400mm front rotors 380mm rear rotors
- Six-piston calipers up front and four-pots at the back
- Sport seats as you’ll find in a BMW M4 with the illuminated “M2” badges
Could this become one of the best M cars of all time? It sure sounds like it.