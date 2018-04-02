Bugatti Boss Says Chiron Top Speed Not Important At The Moment

Bugatti has already sold 320 out of the 500 planned units of the mega car known as the Chiron so it has already proven itself a success.

CEO Stephan Winkelmann confirmed in an interview with CNBC that a top speed test is on the backburner for now.

“I have a lot on my plate. The speed test is not my priority. I have a lot of things to do”, Winkelmann said.

“I don’t even know how fast our car can go.” he added and then finished off by saying “maybe, I don’t know” when asked whether the Molsheim built beast will ever be put through a top speed test.

Could Koenigsegg’s Agera RS’ multiple records be the reason? At this stage that is my guess.