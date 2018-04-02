News

Bugatti Boss Says Chiron Top Speed Not Important At The Moment

By Zero2Turbo

Bugatti has already sold 320 out of the 500 planned units of the mega car known as the Chiron so it has already proven itself a success.

CEO Stephan Winkelmann confirmed in an interview with CNBC that a top speed test is on the backburner for now.

Related Posts

Bugatti Might Get Second Model Line

Bugatti Bring Better Handling Chiron Sport To Geneva

“I have a lot on my plate. The speed test is not my priority. I have a lot of things to do”, Winkelmann said.

“I don’t even know how fast our car can go.” he added and then finished off by saying “maybe, I don’t know” when asked whether the Molsheim built beast will ever be put through a top speed test.

Could Koenigsegg’s Agera RS’ multiple records be the reason? At this stage that is my guess.

You might also like
News

Bugatti Might Get Second Model Line

News

Bugatti Bring Better Handling Chiron Sport To Geneva

Tuning

Mansory Bring McLaren 720S, Ferrari 812 Superfast And More To Geneva

News

Bugatti Bringing ‘Chiron-Sport’ To Geneva

News

World’s First 3D Printed Brake Caliper Will Be Used On The Bugatti Chiron

News

Bugatti Chiron and Pagani Huayra Bought With Bitcoin

Comments

Follow Us @zero2turbo