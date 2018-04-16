Lexus LFA Nürburgring Package Sells For R9.3 Million At Auction

Early last month, we mentioned that a rather rare Lexus LFA Nürburgring Package was going to hit the auction block and now that the auction has concluded we can confirm it was sold for a whopping $770,000 (R9,3 million).

The Barrett-Jackson auction concluded on Saturday and for one collector, he/she spent $325,000 more than the manufacturer’s suggested retail price.

This is not all too surprising considering there are only 50 units of the Nurburgring Package in the world and just 500 LFA’s in total.

This particular unit never left the dealership (in Massachusetts) and with just 1,600 miles (2,500 km) on the clock, the special edition supercar is only just past its break-in period. Let’s hope that its new owner will actually put some much-needed miles on it and perhaps even take it on a well-deserved trip to The Green Hell.