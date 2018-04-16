NewsVideo

Porsche 911 GT2 RS Breaks Lap Record At Sachsenring

By Zero2Turbo

Just in case you never knew the Porsche 911 GT2 RS was a highly capable very fast car, AutoBild took it to the Sachsenring, where it has set a new lap record.

The 690 horsepower 911 managed to lap the circuit in 1:26.61 which proves it is faster than the much more expensive and more powerful bigger brother known as the 918 Spyder (1:26.77).

Want to see the on-board footage? You are in luck as the publication uploaded it to their YouTube channel for us to see how rapid this machine is around the German track.

