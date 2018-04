Take A Listen To The Ferrari 488 Pista On The Nurburgring

The Ferrari 488 Pista has been filmed recently on the Nurburgring which gives us our first actual taste of how the track-focused prancing horse sounds.

It sounds good for a twin-turbo V8 and looks extremely grippy on the infamous circuit but you can’t help but pine for the older (much better sounding) NA V8’s.