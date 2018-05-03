BMW M5 Competition Details Leaked; 0 To 100 km/h in 3.3 Seconds

Earlier today the dutch BMW website made an oops and leaked some information (screenshots below) on the yet-to-be-revealed M5 Competition but thanks to some quick thinkers, we have some official statistics for you.

616 hp (460 kW) and 750 Nm of torque

0 to 100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds (likely a tad conservative)

0 to 200 km/h in 10.8 seconds

Top speed of 305 km/h with M Driver’s Pack

Sports Exhaust** with competition specific tuning (more cracks and louder)

Revised Suspension (lowered and firmer in sports/+ settings)

Competition specific rims – Y-Spoke 789M

Black Badging, including “competition” under rear M5 logo

Black front and side grills

Blacked out lower portion of rear bumper (around diffuser)

M Carbon Engine Cover

Competition illuminated door sills **The Sports Exhaust is not the full titanium exhaust

*Carbon Ceramic Brakes are not included

So now that we know pretty much everything on the car, expect BMW to send out the press release imminently.