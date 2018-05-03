News

BMW M5 Competition Details Leaked; 0 To 100 km/h in 3.3 Seconds

By Zero2Turbo

Earlier today the dutch BMW website made an oops and leaked some information (screenshots below) on the yet-to-be-revealed M5 Competition but thanks to some quick thinkers, we have some official statistics for you.

  • 616 hp (460 kW) and 750 Nm of torque
  • 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds (likely a tad conservative)
  • 0 to 200 km/h in 10.8 seconds
  • Top speed of 305 km/h with M Driver’s Pack
  • Sports Exhaust** with competition specific tuning (more cracks and louder)
  • Revised Suspension (lowered and firmer in sports/+ settings)
  • Competition specific rims – Y-Spoke 789M
  • Black Badging, including “competition” under rear M5 logo
  • Black front and side grills
  • Blacked out lower portion of rear bumper (around diffuser)
  • M Carbon Engine Cover
  • Competition illuminated door sills

    **The Sports Exhaust is not the full titanium exhaust
    *Carbon Ceramic Brakes are not included

So now that we know pretty much everything on the car, expect BMW to send out the press release imminently.

Zero2Turbo

BMW M2 CSL Rendered From M2 Competition

Comments

