South AfricaNews

Four Units Of Rolls-Royce Cullinan Allocated To South Africa This Year

By Zero2Turbo

Daytona is responsible for the distribution of Rolls-Royce vehicles in South Africa so naturally they will be taking orders for the new ultra-luxurious Cullinan SUV.

Related Posts

Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV Is Official

Mansory Bring McLaren 720S, Ferrari 812 Superfast And More…

Rolls-Royce South Africa confirmed the first examples will be arriving in SA later this year with four units allocation to our beautiful country for 2018.

They are also taking orders for 2019 (two already confirmed) if customers missed out on the first four.

No word yet on local pricing as of yet but it will most certainly claim the title of most expensive SUV for sale in South Africa when it is released. Pricing in the UK is around £230,000 and if we take into account the exchange rate and local taxes, this will sell for something around the R8.5 million mark.

You might also like
News

Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV Is Official

Tuning

Mansory Bring McLaren 720S, Ferrari 812 Superfast And More To Geneva

News

Rolls-Royce Are Building 35 Ghosts With A Real Silver Paint Job

News

Rolls-Royce Confirms SUV Will Be Called Cullinan

Tuning

Slammed Rolls-Royce Dawn Makes Quite The Statement

Zero2Turbo

Only Java Green Rolls Wraith Black Badge In The World Up For Sale

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us