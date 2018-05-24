NewsVideo

New BMW M340i (G30) To Pack 390 HP (287 kW) with RWD or xDrive

The team over at Bimmerpost is slowly uncovering information about the new-generation (G30) BMW 3 Series and here at Zero2Turbo we are mainly interested in the M340i model.

The spyshots you see above and below show a M340i model sporting camouflage before we start seeing some painted parts.

So far this is what we know about the new M340i

  • Production will start in November this year
  • It will use the B58 engine with 385bhp (390 hp and 287 kW)
  • Exclusively available with automatic transmission
  • Rear-wheel drive version for the US only
  • xDrive version as standard

The G20 3er is expected to feature fresh technology that will gift it with sweet dynamics, such as active rear steering and active stabilizer bars. Factor in the torsional rigidity benefits of the new CLAR platform and you’ll end up with one bend-thirsty sedan.

