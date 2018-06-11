News

A Single Parking Space Sold For R10 Million In Hong Kong

By Zero2Turbo

It is no secret that Hong Kong is one of the most expensive places to live in the world so it should come as no surprise that it is rather expensive to park your car there.

Related Posts

New Audi RS6 Spotted Testing With RS Q8

New Porsche 911 (992) Set To Get More Power and Tech

A couple recently sold their single parking spot for a whopping $760,000 (approx R10 million) making a very nice $330,000 (R4.3 million) profit on it after just 9 months of owning it.

The seller bought the space back in September 2017 for $430,000 which was still quite the number to comprehend but that is one seriously fast return for a small piece of cemented surface.

If you do the math, you will find that the spot was valued roughly at $5,600 per square foot, which is 3 times the average per square foot of a residential property in Hong Kong.

Source South China Morning Post
You might also like
News

New Audi RS6 Spotted Testing With RS Q8

News

New Porsche 911 (992) Set To Get More Power and Tech

Tuning

Mansory Makes The C63 AMG Even More Enraged

Tuning

G-Power Typhoon Conversion Pumps The X6 M Up To A 740 HP Rebel

News

Lanzante Working On Menacing McLaren P1 GT Longtail

Video

We Can’t Get Enough Of The Noise The Pagani Zonda Revolucion Produces

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us