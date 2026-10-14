Formula 1 Plans V8 Comeback With Lighter Cars From 2030

Formula 1’s next engine era could arrive sooner than expected, with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem naming 2030 as the target for a return to V8 power.

Speaking in Kigali on 13 October during the African Grand Prix announcement, Ben Sulayem outlined plans for lighter cars, cheaper engine development and a soundtrack with more appeal for fans. His comments set a clear direction, although the complete technical regulations have yet to be finalised.

The announcement coincided with Rwanda securing a 10-year agreement to host Formula 1 in the early 2030s, bringing the championship back to Africa for the first time since the 1993 South African Grand Prix at Kyalami.

Formula 1 Targets V8 Engines For 2030

Ben Sulayem wants the new V8 power units introduced in 2030, potentially shortening the current regulation cycle by a year.

That leaves an important distinction between the FIA president’s stated timetable and an approved set of rules. Engine manufacturers still need clarity on the technical package, development deadlines and how the transition will work.

The proposed change would move Formula 1 away from the heavily electrified V6 turbo hybrid formula introduced for 2026. It would also mark the first V8-powered season since 2013.

New V8 Engines Could Retain Turbocharging And Hybrid Power

A return to eight cylinders does not necessarily mean a revival of the screaming 2.4-litre naturally aspirated engines used between 2006 and 2013.

A 3.0-litre turbocharged V8 with a smaller hybrid system is among the configurations being discussed. Electric assistance of around 100 kW has also been suggested, although neither that figure nor the engine capacity has been confirmed in a final rulebook.

For context, the 2026 power units introduced a substantially larger electrical contribution, with the MGU-K capable of delivering 350 kW. A smaller hybrid system would shift more responsibility back to the combustion engine.

Turbocharging would influence the soundtrack too. Fans hoping for an exact repeat of the old naturally aspirated V8 experience may need to temper their expectations until the specifications are settled.

Lighter Cars And Lower Development Costs

Ben Sulayem’s ambitions extend beyond the noise. He says the proposed package could make the cars approximately 80 kg lighter and reduce engine research and development expenditure by at least 50%. Those remain objectives rather than guaranteed outcomes.

Reducing the size and complexity of the hybrid system could help achieve those targets, while greater component standardisation is also under discussion.

Sustainable fuel is expected to remain central to the next engine formula. A possible push-to-pass function has been mentioned too, but its operation and the wider energy deployment rules still need to be defined.

Rwanda Signs 10-Year African Grand Prix Agreement

Rwanda’s race agreement is confirmed, but its first Grand Prix does not yet have a fixed date.

The event will take place at a purpose-built circuit in Bugesera, approximately 40 km south of Kigali, near the new international airport. The venue must be completed and meet FIA Grade 1 standards before joining the calendar.

Formula 1 has specified an arrival in the early 2030s, so a 2030 debut should not yet be treated as certain.

For South African fans, Rwanda’s deal adds a new dimension to the continent’s F1 ambitions. Local efforts have included Kyalami’s push to bring Formula 1 back and a proposed Cape Town circuit targeting a 2031 South African Grand Prix.

Engine Manufacturers Face Another Major Transition

Introducing V8s in 2030 would give manufacturers a relatively short run with the current power units after substantial investment in the 2026 regulations.

Audi has developed its own engine for this cycle, while Cadillac initially uses Ferrari power before its planned General Motors power unit arrives in 2029. That timetable makes the transition particularly significant for GM.

The appeal of lighter cars and a stronger soundtrack is easy to understand. Delivering both will depend on a rulebook that gives manufacturers enough certainty to build the next generation of engines.