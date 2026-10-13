Jaguar’s Type 01 Electric Reboot Attracts Over 50,000 Expressions of Interest

Jaguar’s reinvention has divided opinion, but it has also caught the attention of people who have never owned one of its cars. More than 50,000 people worldwide have registered their interest in the brand’s new direction, with around 80% new to Jaguar.

Managing director Rawdon Glover says these registrations allow Jaguar to keep potential buyers updated as its electric future takes shape. They are expressions of interest rather than orders, but the mix of people signing up suggests the brand is reaching the different audience it wants.

Jaguar Type 01 Leads the Electric Revival

The first production car of this new era is the Type 01, a four-door electric GT unveiled earlier this month. It takes Jaguar into a more exclusive part of the luxury market, with a substantial change in both styling and positioning.

The shift has been building for some time. The Jaguar F-TYPE ZP Edition marked the closing chapter of its combustion-powered sports cars, while the Type 00 concept introduced the design direction for the electric range.

Jaguar knows that direction will not appeal to everyone. Its priority is to create cars that a smaller, wealthier audience actively wants, even if that means losing buyers who preferred the old formula.

A Different Buyer for a Different Jaguar

The intended customer is younger, more affluent and drawn to distinctive design, technology and individuality. Jaguar is moving beyond its familiar rivalry with BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi, aiming instead for the more exclusive territory occupied by brands such as Bentley.

That comes with an uncomfortable trade-off. Glover previously estimated that as many as 85% of existing customers could look elsewhere as Jaguar moves to a more expensive electric range.

The company is therefore relying on a substantial influx of new buyers. Around four in five registrations coming from outside its established customer base is encouraging, although it does not yet prove those people will buy a car.

Jaguar Sticks With Its Electric-Only Strategy

Despite speculation about a return to combustion engines, Jaguar’s stated direction remains an all-electric luxury range.

Petrol engines and plug-in hybrids would give buyers more choice, but they would also change the strategy around which the brand’s reinvention has been built. For now, Jaguar is committing to that plan.

The Type 01 will provide the first meaningful indication of whether the combination of electric power, distinctive styling and higher pricing can support the business Jaguar wants to become.

Interest Is Encouraging, Orders Will Matter More

Glover views the early response as support for Jaguar’s move upmarket. The registrations show that the relaunch has attracted attention beyond its traditional following.

Converting that attention into sales is the harder task. The Type 01 enters a much more expensive market than models such as the XE and XF, where buyers will expect the ownership experience to justify the price as much as the car itself.

Jaguar has persuaded thousands of people to follow its next chapter. Its real test is persuading enough of them to put one in their garage.