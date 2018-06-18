BMW 8 Series Gets Shooting Brake, Pickup and Convertible Renderings

The BMW 8 Series is finally official which means it is only a matter of time until the Bavarian manufacturer reveals the drop-top convertible version. This will most likely take place before the end of the year but thanks to X-Tomi Design we have a very good idea of how it will look with a retractable soft roof.

The shared underpinnings with the hard top also mean the same powertrains will be offered. Simply put, at least initially, the car will be available with a revised 4.4-litre biturbo V8, generating 523 horsepower (390 kW) and 750 Nm, or a 3.0-litre biturbo inline-six diesel with 315 hp (235 kW) and 680 Nm of torque. Both motors are mated as standard to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and will eventually be joined by a full-blown M variant.

The Convertible will be closely followed by a more practical and stylish four-door Gran Coupe but for good measure the digital artists added a Shooting Brake variant and even a pickup just because they can.