Check Out The Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Before You Are Supposed To See It

By Zero2Turbo

The Aston Martin DBS Superleggera has been shown at a private preview in Asia and someone has managed to grab a shot and distribute it online ahead of the imminent online debut.

The image provides us with an unimpeded view of the hardcore DB11’s front fascia and sides and the first impressions are good ones.

The front is dominated by a massive, blacked-out grille with a gloss carbon fibre splitter sitting below and flowing nicely into the large air intakes. There is clearly a bespoke hood and it receives a new set of headlights too.

The side features extended sills and aggressive air extractors behind each front wheel arch. The wing mirrors are also painted gloss black to contrast the matte finish across most of the supercar’s exterior.

We expect to see the DBS Superleggera unveiled within the next month, and at some point it will be joined by an open-top Volante version.

Comments
