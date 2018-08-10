News

Ferrari To Reveal New Supercar In September

By Zero2Turbo

There is an area on Ferrari’s website exclusively for owners where a single image has been shared sparking off possibilities of a new model.

The image, which features a sketch of a mystery car covered by the strapline ‘Icona Ferrari’. The date it mentions, 17 September, is the same day as Ferrari’s Capital Markets Day, at which new CEO Louis Camilleri will reveal the car maker’s strategy for the next five years.

The file name of the image is Ferrari F176, which could be the codename for the new model. While, there is very little information about this new car in the public domain, rumours suggest that it could be a limited edition supercar based on the 812 Superfast.

