15 New Ferrari’s Due By 2022 Including The SUV

Under the guidance of new CEO Louis Carey Camilleri, Ferrari will launch no less than 15 new models by 2022 with the rather controversial SUV coming towards the end of this plan.

A substantial 60 per cent of the Italian firm’s products will feature hybrid technology within the next four years and key to that will be the development of a new V6 hybrid powertrain, which Ferrari has confirmed is under development.

The boss would not mention if the new V6 engine would be used for the new generation Dino but did say that the engine will be used as a lower performance entry point for models such as the Portofino.

The product portfolio will be made up of four key pillars; Sports, GT, Special Series and hypercars. The sports range is currently made up the 488’s and 812 Superfast but will grow to include an additional mid-engined model said to be ‘a real supercar in the standard range’ which will have ‘more performance than a LaFerrari’.

By 2022, all models in the Sports range will be hybrid thanks to technology stemming from the F1 team.

The SUV which is currently known as Purosange will join the GT range and feature new plug-in hybrid tech.

A LaFerrari replacement (new hypercar) is not in the brand’s mid-term plan but the company did confirm work is under way on the technology that will feature in its successor.

Elsewhere, Ferrari also said it will continue to develop naturally aspirated V12 engine (hooray).