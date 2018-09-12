2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE Revealed With Lots Of Tech

Take one quick look at the shots of the new GLE and you will easily see the differences between it and the outgoing model.

At the front, Mercedes-Benz has incorporated a set of more appealing headlights as well as a redesigned grille and faux air intakes. Elsewhere, new wheels have been designed while an evocative C-pillar helps to transform the vehicle’s rear half. Completing the design are slim taillights similar to what you get on the new A-Class.

The German manufacturer worked hard on the interior and the improvements start with a wheelbase extension by 80 mm, allowing for an additional 69 mm of legroom in the second row and an additional 33 mm of headroom.

Just like the new A-Class the new GLE comes with the latest-generation of MBUX, the Mercedes-Benz User Experience infotainment system that consists of two large 12.3-inch screens as standard.

Under the hood sits the in-line six-cylinder engine, displacing 3.0-litre’s which will be the GLE 450 4MATIC. This is the only option initially sold but some diesel models and a plug-in hybrid are just around the corner.

As we expected, the GLE 450 4MATIC pairs its 3.0-litre six-cylinder with 48-volt technology and delivers 367 hp (274 kW) and 500 Nm of torque. The EQ Boost function adds an extra 22 hp (16 kW) and 250 Nm for short bursts of additional grunt.

This unit is connected to the 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission that incorporates a transfer case with an electronically controlled multi-disc clutch. This will allow for a variable transfer of torque between the axles, a feature which will be especially useful during off-roading.

The new GLE has also been kitted with the latest and greatest in driving assistance but the stand out feature is the use of the 48-volt system to control a newly-developed air suspension. Spring and damping forces can be individually controlled at each wheel thus reducing body roll, pitching, and squat.