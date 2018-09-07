Facelift Lamborghini Huracan Spyder Will Feature High-Tech Interior in 2020
The current Lamborghini Huracan has been with us for four years and by today’s standards at least, this means that the smaller raging bull is now due for a mid-cycle update. It comes as no surprise then that there have been images going around of a Huracan Spyder prototype set to hit production in 2020.
Yes the bodywork has been revised a bit, but the most significant changes are found in the interior. Among the few buttons and switches that have been refreshed, the Huracan facelift will feature a larger touch infotainment system that displays in portrait orientation. The new display system resembles that of the Centenario, but it appears to have benefited from a few upgrades to enable easy access to the car’s functions.
Upgrades to the bodywork include a new rear bumper, diffuser and larger rear spoiler. The vents and air intakes have also been updated, while the front features a new bumper.
More information about Lamborghini’s updated ‘baby’ supercar is yet to be revealed. With the current model boasting a power output over 600 hp (449 kW) and 560 Nm of torque, we can expect the facelift to benefit from a performance upgrade, albeit with the same 5.2-litre V10 engine.